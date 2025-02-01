Former Jaguars Head Coach Still a Hot Commodity
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has already been unique after the interviewing process to secure Liam Coen as their next head coach. However, before Jaguars owner Shad Khan could hire Coen, he had to eliminate former head coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson led the Jaguars to the playoffs and a playoff win during his first season with the team, which gave Khan and the Jaguars' front office reason to believe the team was headed in the right direction.
While many things went wrong for Pederson during his three seasons in Jacksonville that were outside his control, as the head coach, he shouldered much of the blame for the team's shortcomings.
Still, even after finishing his Jaguars tenure with a 22-29 record and recently being fired, Pederson has received plenty of attention from coaching staff around the league who are looking to add a veteran coaching option.
According to Jeremy Fowler, "multiple teams have inquired about Doug Pederson for an offensive coordinator role this cycle, per sources. It’s uncertain at this stage whether the former Jaguars and Eagles coach is interested in that. But teams have looked into it."
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason, as they now need to start analyzing their plan for next season. One of the most pressing decisions the Jaguars will face this offseason will be which players to keep and which to let go.
Jacksonville now arguably has one of the best head coaches in the AFC South but must prove it on the football field. Along with quality coaching, the Jaguars will be given more tools to be successful, but it is on the players to make that happen.
However, the fact that Pederson has received so much attention from other teams, even after failing with the Jaguars, speaks volumes about how well-respected he is. Still, both Pederson and the Jaguars are eager to move on from the disaster the past two seasons have been.
The Jaguars must give new head coach Liam Coen more to work with than they gave their former head coach
