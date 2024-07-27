Former Jaguars OL Set to Make Debut For Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling
Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans offensive tackle Brennan Williams switched out his shoulder pads for wrestling boots long ago. But now, he will see the ultimate full-circle moment between his wrestling and pro football careers.
Williams, who wrestles under the name Mason Madden, will appear on All Elite Wrestling's Saturday night show 'Collision' -- meaning he will now effectively wrestle for Tony Khan after playing for Tony and Shad Khan in Jacksonville. Khan noted this is the first time he will work with an athlete as both a Jaguars player and wrestler.
Williams was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, spending one season with the Texans before signing with the Jaguars in 2015 and spending training camp with the team. Williams later signed to the Patriots before moving on to his wrestling career.
Khan, who serves as the Jaguars' chief football strategy officer, is the founder, co-owner, president, and CEO of All Elite Wrestling, which he formed in 2019.
The Jaguars have been tied to the company throughout its existence, with some AEW shows taking place at Daily's Place next to the Jaguars' stadium and matches and interviews being filmed inside the Jaguars' stadium. Jaguars owner Shad Khan and former Jaguars coaches Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong have also appeared on the show.