Former Jaguars QB Sounds Off On GM Trent Baalke
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars' season quickly fell apart and the team finished with a record of 4-13 and in third place in the AFC South.
On Monday, the first domino fell. Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was expected by many to be let go during the season but it did not happen. But now, the Jaguars will move ahead and look for their next head coach.
The one thing that shocked most people was that Khan did not fire general manager Trent Baalke. Instead, Baalke survived the hot seat and is coming back. Usually when a coach and a general manager have been working together for multiple years, when one gets fired the other one does as well. In Jacksonville, it will not be a cleaning of the house.
"I am just as confused as you are," said former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard on 1010XL.
"Thank you for laying it out though, that yes they kept the wrong one. And if they did keep both, we would, or if they just kept Pederson, most people would be like alright just like you said it is not really what we wanted to happen here but it is what it is. Okay, we will find a general manager. Should have just gotten rid of both of you guys but okay it is Doug. We can live with that. But the one that they decided to keep is the one that a few times now, we tried to get fired or we would have liked to have another general manager," Garrard continued.
"They continue to keep him around. I am not sure what Shad is seeing, what he is thinking, or what he is hearing, I do not know who is talking to him. Apparently, nobody. But for some reason, this guy is back again. Why? He does not have anything to do with X's and O's. With the guys that are on the field. With the guys that are supposed to be going out there with the culture changing. That is not going to work. Just clear house. Get rid of everybody, and just start it over. Do not do this. This is the worst selection."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.