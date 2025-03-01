Giants Lose Stafford — Now Jaguars Can Take Advantage in Draft
Massive news came out from Los Angeles on Friday as the Rams and Matthew Stafford agreed to terms that sees their Super Bowl winning QB return for the 2025 season. As a result, the Giants did not pick up a QB and are now scrambling for an answer at the position.
While Aaron Rodgers remains in play, many believe the Giants will select a quarterback with their third overall selection. Whether that's Cam Ward or someone else, Stafford opens up a new opportunity for the Jaguars to benefit even more from the fifth overall pick.
Let's say hypothetically, the Titans take Abdul Carter, Browns select Mykel Williams, Giants select Ward and the Patriots select Will Campbell, that will give new GM James Gladstone the choice of selecting a plethora of talented players.
The decision likely comes down to Colorado's Travis Hunter and the Michigan duo of Will Johnson or Mason Graham.
However, depending on how the draft board shakes out, the Giants selecting Ward would raise the value of the fifth overall selection, and if a QB-needy team wants to trade up and jump the Raiders, the Jaguars could trade back for a haul.
If the Raiders feel a team wants to trade up, they could offer their first and another pick to move up one spot to select a QB. Rumors are flying that since the Raiders also lost out on Stafford, they might be desperate to snag Shedeur Sanders.
Regardless of what happens, the Jaguars are in an advantageous position due to another team's shortcomings in the front office.
It's refreshing to be on the side of competence after spending years measuring the potential of prospects by arm length.
This is the dawn of a new era in Duval County and while we have yet to see what moves Gladstone will make, he's benefiting from the moves other teams can not make, a hallmark of a franchise headed in the right direction.
If the Jaguars want to make the playoffs, more importantly, take advantage of a weak AFC South, the journey begins today. Let's see what this new administration can do.
