Good News For Jaguars Amidst a Bad Season
After a second straight loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars have fallen to 2-7 on the season and are tied with the New England Patriots, Los Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers for the worst NFL record.
What makes the Jaguars stand out from the other underperforming teams is that they are paying their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, $275 over the next 5 years. In the folds of a full-blown rebuild, this season may still be something for fans to look forward to knowing what’s at stake.
Our Michael France Mock Draft projected the Jacksonville Jaguars would need to protect Lawrence by adding an offensive tackle with their draft pick.
The current offensive tackles for the Jacksonville Jaguars are Anton Harrison and Walker Little, both sub-25 years of age, have not been stellar thus far in nine weeks.
Kevin Banks, Offensive Tackle for the Texas Longhorns is a projected first-round pick, and a pick that the Jaguars could get behind.
The Jaguars have had troubles with their current offensive line through 9 games played, averaging 21.7 points per game.
The Jaguars have had a frustrating offense to watch thus far this season, and after Sunday, Nov 3 loss, head coach Doug Pederson knows there were more missed opportunities than opportunities capitalized on.
“In the game for us offensively, three-and-outs, or five-and-outs, or short possessions, you want to get into a rhythm,” Pederson said. “I don’t see our guys getting down. I don’t see our guys being dejected on the sideline. We just need that one play to get us going.”
If you’re the Jaguars, after locking down a former first-round pick in a quarterback, the rebuild focus should be on the draft and finding players that could be immediate difference makers for the team throughout the tenure of Lawrence under contract.
The Jaguar’s schedule does not get any easier in the next few weeks, facing off against two NFC North division teams in the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, and Week 12 opponent the Houston Texans.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE