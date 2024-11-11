Hard Facts From Another Maddening Jaguars Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars fall short to the Minnesota Vikings in a closely contested contest. Same old story for the Jaguars, where one form of their game (the offense) was unable to come through in big moments to put pressure on the Vikings.
Mac Jones, starting in place of Trevor Lawrence, who was out due to injury, was out-contested by Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, only getting 111 yards in 14 completions out of 22 tries.
While Jones tried to get some offense going, the receiving and rushing team was only able to to get 87 passing yards and 56 rushing.
The defense for the Jaguars was strong all game long, until the last few plays of the game that is. In the first half, the defense was able to hold Minnesota to a small three points. While holding onto the lead until the last quarter of the game, the Jaguars offense did not get the job done.
Evan Engram led the Jaguars with 40 yards in six receptions, which is not a recipe for success. Running back, Travis Etienne Jr, had more rushing yards than the receiving yard leader, finishing the game with 44 yards in 11 carries.
Coming into this game, the Jaguars knew that they had to silence Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, which they did, holding him to 48 yards in five receptions.
In another closely contested game for the Jaguars, they still were unable to get the job done. The Vikings out did the Jaguars in every sense of the word on the offensive side of the game. Minnesota finished with a total of 394 yards, 223 passing yards, 169 rushing yards, and had possession of the ball for 42 minutes and 19 seconds.
The Jaguars were averaging short gains on each play, finishing with an average of 3.3 yards per play. The defense was able to get multiple tackles to keep the game close, but the offense failed the team's defense in the defeat.
It was a change from what the Jaguars had been used to in the past few games, where the offense was able to keep the team in the game, scoring more than 20 points in those games, but were unable to put up another touchdown to add to their solo one in the first quarter.
Jacksonville's schedule does not get any easier as they face the first overall ranked team in NFL, the Detroit Lions.
