Has Being Sidelined Has Made Trevor Lawrence a Better QB?
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly one of the more talented quarterbacks in the National Football League. He has proven to be relatively dependable, assuming he is healthy and has competent teammates around him.
The Jaguars' 2-9 season proves that neither has been the case this season for Lawrence. He has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but is listed as questionable for this Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Although Lawrence is eager to return to the field, he has taken the time off to learn the game from a different angle. He noted how the various perspectives have made him a better quarterback over the last few weeks.
“You hear things, and you see things just from a different perspective," Lawrence said. "Obviously, the headset on, you hear the way the game's called and, in a different light, all the conversations that go into it with the coaches and stuff.
“That's obviously stuff you don't hear when you're playing. You just hear the play call. So, some of that stuff, and it just gives you a different perspective. And that's how it is in the preseason game, so I've heard it, but obviously, it's different in the season. That, I think, just seeing the way guys respond. Sometimes, when you're playing, you don't always feel the momentum shifts or the energy.
You're just so focused on trying to do your job and trying to execute and do our job of going and scoring points."
Lawrence noted that being on the sideline has helped him grow in unexpected ways and that he has appreciated the learning experience. Still, Lawrence is ready to return to the field and help his team when his body is right.
“Being able to have a wider view or whatever vantage point of everything, you see it all," Lawrence said. "I think it's just, if anything helps, leading the guys coming back, and when there are those shifts in the games, whether we lose some momentum, we gain some momentum, just kind of keeping everybody even-keeled. I think you see a lot more of that stuff when you're not playing because you can just watch everything.”
