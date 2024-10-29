Hottest Seat In Duval Doesn't Belong to Jaguars' Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6 and the season continues to spiral.
Head coach Doug Pederson's failure to adjust and inspire his team is very evident. There is no doubt that Pederson likely has the hottest seat among NFL head coaches at this very moment.
After the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, Pederson took the mantle.
"If there's one coach on the hot seat right now, I would imagine it's Pederson but his seat might have cooled a bit following the Jaguars' first win of the season," CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani wrote earlier this month. "The Jaguars are 2-9 over their past 11 games after starting the 2023 season 8-3. The only two wins in that span came against the lowly Carolina Panthers and the Colts. The Jags have lost six straight road games, and that includes the embarrassing 47-10 loss to the Bills in prime time. According to the Florida Times-Union, someone close to Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he was 'angrier than I have ever seen Shad' following the brutal Buffalo beatdown."
That was entering Week 6. Since then, the Jaguars have spiraled even further. Yet, the hottest seat in Duval might not belong to Pederson right now. Especially in regard to how soon a job could be lost. There is a could chance Pederson finishes out the season regardless of the team's success.
The chances that defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen could get fired during the season might be higher. His seat, a whole lot hotter right now. The Jaguars had a chance for overtime in the closing moments of their Green Bay Packers loss on Sunday. Tie game and favorable field position for the defense.
Nielsen's defense allowed a massive, game-breaking play to the Packers' biggest weapon, wide receiver Jayden Reed. It put Green Bay from their own 34 to the Jaguars' 15. The Packers were able to chew the clock and Jacksonville timeouts before kicking the game-winning field goal.
A hard-fought, though mistaken-ridden game was lost to the throes of abysmal defense. It has been the story of the Jaguars' season, among the anemic play on the other side of the ball.
Nielsen, in his first year as the defensive coordinator, has concocted a defense that is 29th in total yards per game (382.1), second-to-last in the league in passing yards per game and per play, and 28th in sacks per pass attempt. Despite having two formidable edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
First downs per game, red zone, third-down, scoring -- all 25th or worst in the league. Nielsen has failed to make the right adjustments time and again. The defense has not looked improved for one single game.
Who can forget the near-complete collapse against the Indianapolis Colts within a span of less than five minutes?
The Jaguars likely won't solve many problems midseason. The big changes will come after Week 18, but a change of defensive leadership could come soon.
