How Does Press Taylor Think Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Can Improve in Year 2?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will play one final game in the 2024-2025 campaign, traveling to Indianapolis to face their long-time AFC South rival, the Colts. The Jaguars will look to win and take some momentum into the offseason, as the team is coming off a Week 17 win and wants to complete the sweep of the Colts as well.
The season for the Jaguars has been a disappointing one. The injuries kept adding up to key players and they could not overcome them. But in the disappointment, the bright spot for the team was rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas has had a great rookie season and will look to build on that next season in year two.
“Like anybody, it's just get better," said Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor. "Master more of your craft, more of the detail, more of the preparation, hone in on your process a little bit. There's always aspects you can get better at. As he's gone too, he's been exposed to more and more and more and more, and shown he can handle it, but you want to go from handling it, to mastering it, and to making it your own.
"That's something that's been cool to see throughout the course of the year of as we lost some guys and he took on a little bit more responsibility and more routes of things he hadn't necessarily done, it doesn't look the same as the way Christian [WR Christian Kirk] runs a certain route. It's going to look like the way Brian runs a route. Just kind of owning that, mastering that and making everything your own.”
Thomas was a big part of the offense this season after injuries to veteran receivers, with Christian Kirk's and Gabe Davis' injuries opening more doors for Thomas in the Jaguars' offense.
“I don't know that there's necessarily—I mean obviously Chad [Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall] is a huge part of that. Chad's in lockstep with him in terms of what he needs to know and how he needs to digest that information," Taylor said.
"But there's a lot of credit to Brian, if he was comfortable enough to, he goes to Chad first for questions and for detail and things like that. But I think this is something, he's a very smart kid and we've known that since the day we got him, that he's an intelligent kid and can carry it from a classroom to a practice field, from practice field to a game.”
