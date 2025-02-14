How Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile Plans to Utilize Arik Armstead
A year ago, Arik Armstead was the biggest free agent addition the Jacksonville Jaguars had made in two years. A move many hopes would get the team over the hump.
Instead, Armstead's first year in Jacksonville felt like a wasted effort due how the Jaguars deployed Armstead.
A star three-technique in San Francisco, Armstead played the bulk of his snaps at defensive end for the Jaguars. It became an on-again, off-again topic all season-long for a struggling unit, and Armstead made it clear at the end of the season that he envisioned playing inside more in 2025.
With new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile now in the fold, it appears Armstead will get his wish without sacrificing any of his versatility.
"Yeah, I think for the majority of his career, he's had so much success doing that. He's a guy that's obviously, as you've seen last year, was able to move around a little bit, so he's got some multiplicity to his skill set," Campanile said on Thursday.
"But he's just a problem. Honestly, wherever he is. You watch him there, as he lines up on a tight end, that's not a great matchup. He lines up on a guard, that's a tough matchup. So, it's good to have guys that are a matchup problem. He's had so much productivity inside over his career.”
New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen also pointed to the idea of Armstead playing more snaps inside this year than he did in 2024 under former head coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those?" Coen said last month.
"While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
Outside of what Armstead brings on the field, he is also one of the best leaders inside the Jaguars' locker room. This year's winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Armstead is set to have a big role in Campanile's defense and Coen's culture change.
“Yeah, I mean, you look at him winning the Man of the Year award and all that, it speaks to the character of him, the type of guy he is. I've gotten the chance to talk to Arik. So, been awesome and been around a bunch of guys who have coached them too, which is cool," Campanile said.
"But he's, yeah, absolutely, the leadership quality is that super, that excites you, keeps you super excited about that. But also, watching the guy play over the years, he's got a great play style. A big explosive guy, and he's had a ton of success in his career because of that. So, excited to coach him, without a doubt. One of the guys I'm definitely excited about.”
