How Jaguars' DC Ryan Nielsen Has Grown Throughout Season
This season has been one of patience and growth for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Few things have gone right for the Jaguars this season as injuries has led to poor play, which has led to one of the worst records in the National Football League.
The addition of defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen along with numerous other players gave Jacksonville's front office reason to believe they had one of the best teams in franchise history. Unfortunately, the Jaguars 4-12 record shows that was an incorrect assessment.
Nielsen, like the Jaguars as a whole, has struggled at times this season. He has had to find ways to successfully guide his defense, while depending on backup players and getting little help from the offensive side of the ball.
Nielsen explained what this disappointing season has taught him the most.
“Yeah, we’ve got a great staff," Nielsen said. "Appreciate those guys through the whole season and the ups and downs and everything. We’ve learned a lot, for sure. You learn so many things, because it's such a long season, and each week presents its own challenges, but you try to take some things from every week. So, either we won't do that again, or we do that again, and things like that.
"So, we're getting into the post-season, after this week, obviously, we'll finish strong, and then what happens next is the postseason self-scout. Looking at ourselves, really taking a deep dive into formations and what we're doing defensively and trying to tweak it and making it better for the future. So, our guys, staff-wise, those guys are studs. They've stayed the course and continue to coach and teach throughout the season, and appreciate all of them, really do.”
While things have not gone their way this season, Neilsen says everyone is keeping their composure.
“Give a lot of credit to our players," Neilsen said. "They’ve continued to fight. Like the game last week, they fought all the way through to the end. All the credit goes to them. They were prepared, ready to play, finished the game the way that we did. It was awesome to see, so expect that again.”
