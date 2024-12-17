Is Jaguars Mac Jones Starting QB Material?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for quarterback Mac Jones, it was understood that the pairing would be mutually beneficial. The Jaguars would get a solid backup quarterback to sit behind starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Jones would get a chance to develop as a quarterback, without the pressures of being a starter.
After going from Jacksonville's backup quarterback to their starter, back to their backup when Lawrence returned against the Houston Texans. Lawrence was knocked out of the game, forcing Jones back into the starting lineup.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson feels Jones has continued to grow into his role as the team's starting quarterback.
“Yeah, he really has,” Pederson said. “I think he’s taking each game in stride, and he knows his situation, from a career standpoint too, not only helping us win right now, but I think he’s obviously auditioning for maybe a potential spot down the road for maybe another team, something like that. He knows, he continues to improve, he continues to get better, and it’s good. It’s good to see him do that. The fact that we were able to put up some points yesterday and play as he did is a step in the right direction.”
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne also believes Jones has gradually grown since being thrusted into the starting position.
“Yeah, in a sense, but I feel like everybody just being on the same page within the game," Etienne said. "We just all want to come out there with a win and put good things on tape. I feel like we just kind of finally was clicking, had a lot of maydays, kind of like we were up on the ball fast. I feel like it took a lot of thinking out of it, and we were just out there playing football.”
Following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, Jones explained that he feels more comfortable within the Jaguars' offense by the week.
“Yeah, you watch NFL football, and there's plays that are made and plays that aren't. So, as a quarterback, you just want to get the game to the fourth quarter, and we did. Last week we got down there and won it. This week we didn't. That's on me. I know I've got to get it to the fourth. That was my plan all along.
"And Aaron [Jets QB Aaron Rodgers] played a great game. The Jets defense did a great job. It's a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. You've got to go down there, score as much as you can and turn those 3s into 7s”
