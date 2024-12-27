REPORT: How the Jaguars Continue to Beat Themselves
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another game by less than seven points, which has become their signature this season. Jacksonville faced a Las Vegas Raiders team that had not won a game in over two months and looked borderline incompetent for most of the season until facing the Jaguars this past Sunday.
Although the game was close, the Jaguars played catch-up for most of it. The Raiders jumped out to a 13-7 halftime lead, and an ineffective fourth quarter in which the Jaguars scored zero points ended any chances of a Jaguars' comeback.
NFL expert Bucky Brooks analyzed the Jaguars' loss to the Raiders and attributed most of the loss to Jacksonville repeatedly shooting themselves in the foot. Their numerous mistakes helped the Raiders pull off the upset in a game where a loss would have benefitted them much more than the win they recorded.
"The Jaguars continue to give away games due to self-inflicted errors (turnovers, penalties, and mental errors) that have plagued the team since Week 1," Brooks said. "Against the Raiders, the issues persisted, with a pair of turnovers, countless penalties, and various mental mistakes hurting the team in key moments. Though the team's effort cannot be questioned, the lack of discipline and consistent execution is why the Jaguars are a three-win team through 15 games."
"The Jaguars' lack of execution and questionable situational awareness continue to cost them dearly in close games. The self-inflicted errors showed up at inopportune times, leading to extra possessions and yards for the Raiders. In addition, the mental mistakes (situational awareness) prevented the Jaguars from cashing in on potential scoring opportunities at the end of half and game. Despite the best efforts from the players and coaches, the Jaguars continue to play bad football, and their performance against the Raiders is a microcosm of a lost season."
The Jaguars must correct many issues after the season is over to avoid a third consecutive disappointing season. That may require adding new talent to the roster, cutting dead weight, and potentially finding a new head coach to lead the team next season.
Their loss to the Raiders mean the Jaguars are effectively on the clock.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.