If Jaguars Make a Change at HC, Should Nick Saban At Least Get a Phone Call?
While it remains to be seen what Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is going to do when it comes to the fate of head coach Doug Pederson, there are lessons for Khan to learn one way or another from the upcoming coaching cycle.
In many ways, Khan could use the potential search for his next coach to gain valuable insights into where his franchise is, how it has gotten there and how to fix it. And one of the most important and valuable perspectives to hear from could be former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Saban has not made any indications that he is looking for a return to the sidelines -- either in college or the NFL. But owners frequently use offseason interviews to glean ideas and insights from all kinds of outside sources, and Saban is one of the best sources of information in modern football history.
Whether Saban would be open to making an appearance with an NFL owner is unclear, but it could give him a chance to at least display to a listening party what he learned after his stint with the Miami Dolphins. And others in the NFL think it would be wise to hear what Saban has to say in regards to any job, especially after the culture of winning that he instilled at Alabama.
A source within the NFL community was not saying that Khan has or will contact Saban, but he tipped us off to this point: if Khan makes a change at head coach, why would he not at least contact Saban?
Khan has shown the willingness to reach into the college ranks before with the Urban Meyer debacle. And Saban, even at his age, would obviously dwarf Meyer and his empty-calorie resume thanks to his previous time spent in the NFL, including a successful stint as the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator.
There are few brains in the football world who owners need to pick more than Saban's. He offers brilliant insight into how to build a program, how to structure the organization and how to get the best of his players on and off the field. And Khan would be wise to hear what he has to say, even in an informal setting.
