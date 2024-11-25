If Jets Cleaned House, Why Shouldn't the Jaguars?
Another week has come and by, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still living in the days of the status quo.
It remains to be seen if the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan will make changes at the end of a dismal 2024 season. It is a fair assumption that he may look for a shakeup in the front office or coaching staff after he proclaimed the 2024 squad was the best team in franchise history and more or less handed down a win-now mandate.
But instead, the Jaguars are entering Week 13 tied with the worst record in the NFL at 2-9. They have gone just 3-14 in their last 17 games, with the collapse of the Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke era coming swiftly.
Despite that, and despite the Jaguars' franchise-worst loss in a 52-6 nightmare vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 11, the Jaguars are leaving their bye week with their current infrustructure in place.
Perhaps Khan just wants to see the 2024 season through before ripping the band-aid off and making the necessary moves to get the Jaguars out of their rut, whatever those moves may be. And perhaps it is merely an act of semantics and optics to even consider firing Pederson and/or Baalke now considering the season is nearly at its close.
But that didn't matter for another team in the exact position as the Jaguars.
During their Week 12 bye, the New York Jets officially fired general manager Joe Douglas. This came weeks after their fired head coach Robert Saleh. While the Jets don't exactly deserve a pat on the back for coming to terms with one of the most disappointing seasons in recent league history, they did do one thing.
They made their intentions clear. They dropped all questions and speculation, and made their future direction clear.
This isn't to say the Jets are set up better than the Jaguars moving forward. The Jaguars are operated significantly better than the Jets at the owner level, and the Jaguars already have the quarterback position figured out.
But the Jets at least now have their direction. They have a clear path beyond a meaningless final six weeks of the season. They can start their general manager search and look at non-employed candidates and get a jump on other teams who have yet to make such moves, which includes the Jaguars.
The Jaguars are a better franchise than the Jets. They have better pieces on the roster, a better owner, and a substantially better answer at quarterback. But in this case, maybe the Jets have something they can teach them.
