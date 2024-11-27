What is Doug Pederson's Mindset During Critical Stretch?
When it comes to Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson believe there is still plenty to play for.
The Jaguars will enter their home contest against the Houston Texans with a 2-9 record and as massive underdogs on the brink of being eliminated from the post-season just a few days after Thanksgiving.
But despite the gloom feeling around the franchise and the massively disappointing season that has played out so far, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is approaching the present and future with the same mindset.
"It can be a challenge if you let it. Each day I walk into this building, I choose not to let it get me down. I choose to be energetic around the football team," Pederson said on Monday. "I choose a message each week that I feel is important that the guys need to hear. Then, of course, that applies to keys to victory and different things that we do throughout the course and things we talk about as a team as the week progresses.
In the world and era of social media, players and staff members are bound to see the rumors and reports of a coach and staff that are on the hot seat. Pederson knows there has been plenty of ink spent on his job status, especially after the Jaguars' 52-6 loss in Week 11 -- the worst in franchise history.
Pederson knows that over the next six weeks, he has to channel a specific message and ensure that his team stays focused on the right things despite the outside noise. He hasn't been able to lead Jacksonville to victories this season, but he can at least do that.
"I know there's a lot of negativity around us and rightfully so. We understand that. Around me, I understand that," Pederson said.
"But I choose not to listen to it, and I choose to go the other way and be positive because you only get so many days and so many opportunities in this league, and then your days are done. And when they're done, you look back and you go, hey, I gave everything that I had to these players, to this team, to this league. That’s what I choose. I choose to go out every single day and try to make a difference for this team.”
