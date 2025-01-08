Insider: Interviews Could Indicate Jaguars' Flexibility With GM Trent Baalke
When the Jacksonville Jaguars made the controversial decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke earlier this week, the assumption of many in the NFL world and national media was the decision would have a severe impact on the head coach search.
But could the Jaguars have the ability to restructure the organization -- and even Baalke's role -- if the right coach comes along? One insider thinks there is a chance.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer made the connection on social media, noting that the list of names who take interviews with the Jaguars could be telling on what the future holds.
"One thing I'd add on the Jaguars —pay attention to who takes interviews there. I do think that if top guys wind up meeting with them, it could indicate some flexibility in the roles in the front office," Breer wrote on X.
So far, the Jaguars have reportedly scheduled interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Green Bay Packers assistant and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Since it has been heavily reported during the 2024 season that Johnson would be particularly selective about which jobs he will consider, the news of the Jaguars landing an interview with the top candidate on the market is a major win for all involved. And if Breer is right, it could even mean Johnson could have the ability to rearange the Jaguars' front office.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan was directly asked about the possibility of a candidate having reservations about working with Baalke during his Monday press conference. To Khan's credit, he admitted that he would not be against the idea of making changes to the organization depending on how those changes were presented.
“My response would be how would you improve it and then if it is credible, you want to do it. How does the structure work?" Khan said.
"I want to make sure that this isn’t about ego or power or something more sinister quite frankly. There have been some of those elements that I have found in my experience in the NFL. If it’s a legit effort to get better, then everything should be on the table.”
