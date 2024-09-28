Insight Into the Jaguars' Adjustments For Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars need significant changes on the offensive side of the ball, as the unit is one of the worst in the National Football League. The Jaguars offense has struggled in nearly every facet this season, failing to play well enough to help the team muster a single win.
In fact, not only are the Jaguars winless, but they were also not even competitive in their most recent performance, a road loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Among the many issues the Jaguars' offense has struggled with is making productive in-game adjustments. Every team enters a game with a plan, knowing its opponent will adjust. This, in turn, means making adjustments to those adjustments.
Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor says he is always prepared to adjust, especially if the offense is struggling early. However, Taylor noted that the potential adjustments he decides to make on game days differ from game to game.
He says the Jaguars’ goals and how the opposing team defends them significantly affect his adjustments on game day.
“Again, I think each game is different in terms of how you approach,” Taylor said. “There are certain approaches in the way we want to attack a defense early, or the way we think the game is going to go in terms of, do we need to be aggressive? Do we need to establish the run? Is there certain elements that we want to attack, or just expand upon with our own offense? Then, as a game goes on, there's certainly adjustments.
“Are they playing us in more single high, more middle open, or are they playing more man? Is there pressure more? So, you build your game script or your call sheet, I guess. We particularly build our game plans for where we know where the adjustments are. If they're going to come out and start playing five-man fronts, this is the menu we get to. If they're going to start playing more, man, here's the plays we identify within the game. So that's kind of the cat-and-mouse that goes along with each game as well.”
The Jaguars face the Houston Texans next in a critical divisional matchup. If Jacksonville hopes to turn its season around, Sunday against a division rival would be the perfect time to start the process. Taylor and the offense have to get going.
