Is Heisman Winner, Jaguars Target Travis Hunter as Good as Advertised?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have numerous roster holes that they must address this offseason if they hope to improve this summer. However, they will likely soon have a chance to land arguably the best player available in the upcoming draft, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Hunter has had a historical season, finding success as a cornerback and a wide receiver. After a productive collegiate career, he has established himself as one of the top picks in the draft this summer.
However, while Hunter is undoubtedly talented, many talented players have entered the National Football League with enormous collegiate success, only to be drafted high and fizzle out on the professional level.
There are no slam dunk picks in this draft, but Hunter may be the closest to it. Only time will tell how successful Hunter will be on the next level, but a former NFL coach has shared his opinion on Hunter playing professionally next season.
Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur clarified his faith in Hunter on the next level. While Sanders' offensive coordinator publicly supporting him may seem irrelevant because of obvious potential biases, Shurmur spent over a decade in the National Football League and undoubtedly knows what it takes to be successful on the next level.
"I have a huge respect for both players [Sanders and Hunter],” Shurmur said. “I have told all the pro scouts. ‘If you need a quarterback, take Shedeur, and if you do not take him, you are taking the second-best guy, in my opinion. If you do not need a quarterback, and there are some teams that do not need a quarterback, you should take Travis.’
“To me, it is a very simple discussion when I think of these two players," Shurmur said. "These are guys that have helped change the course of history for Colorado Buffaloes football, along with Coach Prime. I just have a huge respect for them. I think they are going to absolutely dominate at the next level."
The Jaguars are at a crossroads in their franchise's history. They absolutely must make the right choice in the draft or risk being set back even more as a franchise.
