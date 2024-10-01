Is Jaguars' Coach Losing Locker Room?
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat after his 0-4 start. But that is with owner Shad Khan.
When it comes to his players, the frustrations are mounting. 0-4 mathematically puts them out of the playoff race and this was supposed to be the best team in Duval history. His comments after their heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans were eye-brow raising to some.
A reporter asked Pederson about potentially taking over the play-calling from offensive coordinator Press Taylor. By extension, the question criticized Taylor. In trying to defend Taylor, Pederson may have thrown his own players under the bus.
The comments garnered much criticism from fans and media alike.
"I thought [Taylor] called a great game," Pederson said. "As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right? It's a two-way street, so you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want, and that's fine. Point it right at me. I can take it, okay? I can take it. So, whatever you want to ask me, say, write, go ahead."
On Monday, Pederson highlighted to the media how frustrations and disappointment are at a high in the locker room.
"Having been with them today, I mean, they're disappointed like I am," Pederson said. "They're frustrated like I am. It's our job as coaches, we have to point out the good and the bad, right? That's why we watch tape and that's why we make the correction so that we can help the players be better players on Sundays. Things just aren't carrying over from practice to the games. And that's been our Achilles heel this first, obviously, month of the season. So yes, they're disappointed and frustrated, but no, from the standpoint of, are they turning and going in the other direction. Talked to several of them today. I mean, they see it just like we see it. I mean, one of the things that I'll always do with the players is, one, that I'm always going to have their back and always going to be upfront with them.
"So, I have to support them and at the same time, I’ve got to show them. It's easy for us as coaches to criticize the negative. Even as reporters, it's easy to criticize the negative, right? It's hard to find a positive when things are bad. I mean, just kind of human nature. I personally try to find the good in everything because if I don't, then I'm always the ‘Debbie Downer.’ I'm always the negative one and I don't want to be the negative one. I will still hold them accountable. I will still hold my coaches accountable. I'll hold myself accountable."
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.