The Jaguars' Top Concern This Offseason
The Jackconsville Jaguars are a team and an organization in transition. With a new head coach in the fold, the Jaguars hope their future is better than their past but must address a few things first. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed every team in the National Football League's most pressing decision this offseason.
While the Jaguars have plenty of holes that must be filled on the roster, Jacksonville's front office must also decide on what to do with a few of their veteran skill position players on the offensive side of the ball.
"The Jaguars could turn the page from a hellish 2024 and be right back on the upswing in 2025 after hiring Liam Coen and returning a strong nucleus," Locker said. "Yet, the team’s new general manager will be pressed hard about signings that occurred before he arrived."
Along with firing former head coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars owner Shad Khan also eventually fired former general manager Trent Baalke, after years of questionable front office decisions that the Jaguars will have to work their way out of. Many of those questionable decisions centered around skill position players Baalke brought in that have not panned out.
Locker noted how veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis received a respectable contract from the Jaguars, only to register marginal numbers. Multiple head scratching additions on Baalke's part eventually led to his dismissal, but that does not mean the Jaguars are finished with the repercussions of those decisions.
"Former general manager Trent Baalke signed receiver Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract last offseason, but Davis produced only a 54.6 PFF receiving grade with 0.95 yards per route run," Locker said. "Similarly, receiver Christian Kirk played in only eight games, garnering a decent 68.2 PFF receiving grade. RB Travis Etienne (62.8 PFF rushing grade) would figure to hold a more prominent role, given Coen’s running back-heavy approach in Tampa Bay, but even he could be dangled on the market.
"With Kirk, Evan Engram and Etienne all under contract for one more season, it wouldn’t be shocking if any of them were traded to make room for upgrades added this offseason — whether via free agency or the draft."
The Jaguars' front office must figure out how to put together a better roster as soon as possible, if they hope to have different results than what they have experienced over the past couple of seasons. There is only so much a new head coach and general manager can do, as they are not the ones on the field on gamedays.
