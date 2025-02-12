Is Jets Star WR an Option for the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars must make it a top priority to load up on weapons for quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason, and there are many ways to go about doing that.
The Jaguars can explore the free-agent market, where there will be some very interesting options available. They could make hay in the NFL Draft, much like last year when they were able to bag Brian Thomas Jr. with their first-round pick. Or, Jacksonville can try and take a swing with a big trade.
For now, let's focus on the easiest route: landing a wide receiver in free agency, and on that subject, a very interesting name could become available very soon.
Davante Adams.
The New York Jets will likely be parting ways with Adams considering that they have already told Aaron Rodgers goodbye. The Jets would want to get younger after moving on from Rodgers, and it seems hard to imagine Adams even wanting to stay in New York at that point.
The Jets could potentially cut Adams, as it would save them $29.9 million. He doesn't have a ton of trade value at the moment given his salary, so teams will likely wait for New York to release him before making a move on him.
That's when the Jaguars could get involved.
Adams may have a preference for the west coast, but that doesn't mean we can rule out any of the other teams entirely. Jacksonville would actually represent a very intriguing option, as an Adams-Thomas duo would be tantalizing, to say the least.
Is the 32-year-old Adams the same player he was during his Green Bay Packers days? No, but he remains a terrific weapon who just caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
A tandem of Adams and Thomas would instantly become the best set of weapons Lawrence has ever had at his disposal on the NFL level, and it could potentially take his game to new heights, especially with offensive guru Liam Coen as the Jaguars' new head coach.
Whether or not Adams would entertain the thought of joining Jacksonville remains to be seen, but the Jaguars should certainly consider it.
