Is Ravens' Todd Monken a Good Fit for the Jaguars' HC Job?
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to outcome that and more.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Kha will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
The Jaguars have many candidates for the job. It is a good head coaching job to land in the NFL. One of the Jaguars selling points is they have an established young quarterback already in Trevor Lawrence. They also have a top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to add more talent to the team. And also, the Jaguars are a team full of young talent across the board.
One candidate to keep a close eye on is the Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken is currently in his second season with the Ravens. He is a proven offensive coordinator and has the Ravens playing their best football of the season.
"He has been all over the place," said former Jaguars player Bucky Brooks on Huddle Up. "The good thing I would say is he at least knows the environment that he would be stepping into in Jacksonville having coach there. I would say he has been in an environment in Baltimore that is viewed as one of the best in the business ... And the comparison to Bruce Arians [former NFL Head Coach] is really interesting because Bruce Arians was late to the party when he got his opportunity to be a head coach but he was able to parlay all of that experience and to a lot of success as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals. Monken has certainly been around a lot of successful programs."
"He understands what it should look like and what you hope is he is able to take what he liked, the bits and pieces from each of those programs, and put together in culture and an environment that allows the players to be successful."
