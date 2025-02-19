Jaguars Again Pressed to Part Ways With Star WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and some of them have to do with deciding whether or not they should keep some key players.
A perfect example of this is wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was injured midway through the 2024 campaign with a broken collarbone and did not play the rest of the year.
The Jaguars actually had a trade all lined up for Kirk at the deadline, but Kirk's season-ending injury put the kibosh on it, and ever since then, everyone has been wondering about his future in Jacksonville.
Kirk has been labeled a potential cut candidate for the past several months, and as we inch closer to free agency, the Jaguars may make that a reality.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus thinks the 28-year-old is one of the most likely players to be released in the coming weeks and months, noting that Jacksonville stands to save $10.4 million if it cuts bait with him.
"The Jaguars’ forthcoming hire at general manager will inherit a swamp of tough contracts, with Kirk’s close to topping the list," Locker wrote. "During an injury-shortened 2024, Kirk generated only a 68.2 PFF receiving grade and 1.72 yards per route run, his worst in both categories since 2020."
Kirk joined the Jaguars as a free agent in 2022 and enjoyed a terrific debut campaign in Duval, hauling in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Since then, however, the former Arizona Cardinals pass-catcher has declined considerably.
Much of that has to do with injury issues, as Kirk played in a combined 20 games over the last couple of seasons.
"Executing a trade for the former Cardinal would also be in play, but if no suitors arise, then removing his $24 million cap hit outright is in play," added Locker.
Kirk's trade value is surely minimal right now due to his recent injury history and the fact that the other 31 teams around the league know that he is an obvious cut candidate.
It would make more sense for rival clubs to wait and see if Kirk gets released rather than surrendering anything of value for him, so the Jaguars may just have to bite the bullet and release him.
