Jaguars Can Expedite Their Rebuild with a Productive Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars need a productive offseason that brings in young talent through the NFL Draft and veteran talent via free agency. Although the Jaguars need help on the offensive side of the ball, their defense undoubtedly needs more help.
Marco Enriquez of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft, projecting the first-round picks for every team in the National Football League. Enriquez believes the Jaguars will select defensive lineman Mason Graham from Michigan, like many others.
"The Jaguars have a glaring need at defensive line. They have consistently lacked toughness on defense and the addition of Mason Graham fixes that from the jump. Graham has the skill set to be a perennial Pro Bowler and anchor of a defense. A powerful interior defender with quickness off the snap and solid disruptive moves," Enriquez said.
Enriquez noted that Graham has all of the physical tools to be a quality player in the NFL and could be a pivotal part of the Jaguars' rebuild. Jacksonville needs as much help as it can get on both sides of the ball, and Graham would undoubtedly be a welcome addition.
Jacksonville has more than a few changes that must be made this offseason to move on from the past two seasons. Time will tell if the Jaguars' rebuilt front office can successfully rebuild its roster.
