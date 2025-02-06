Jaguars' Brass Sounds Off on QB Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are amid a pivotal offseason filled with change. Jacksonville has made two significant changes to its leadership already, which directly impact the team and the organization.
While those two new additions still have plenty of work to do, both noted that everyone in the Jaguars' front office fully believes in veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars' first-ever pick in the NFL Draft and newly appointed executive vice president of football operations, Tony Boselli, made it clear that he and the rest of the Jaguars' front office believe Lawrence is the quarterback who will eventually lead them to a Super Bowl trophy.
"He's the guy," Boselli said. "I've said it multiple times, that he will help us bring the Lombardi trophy to Jacksonville. That's what we're all doing this for, to bring a Lombardi trophy to Jacksonville," he said. "Make no mistake: You have sustain. We want to have sustained success because usually when you have sustained success, that gives you the best and most opportunities to go win the big one."
New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was hired to help get the most out of Lawrence, as he did with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield. Despite his subpar play and injuries over the previous two seasons, Coen fully believes in Lawrence's abilities.
"Trevor is an extremely talented football player," Coen said. "He is a quarterback in every sake of the word. When you watch his purest throws, that looks like what you really kind of want to build in a lab in a lot of ways. Tall, big, strong, athletic. Those are unbelievable things. Then you start to get to know him a little bit. You start to hear the humility and what he wants to bring to this city and organization. Thats exciting.
"He is willing, he is very much capable, and he has shown to do so before. How do we help him around? How do we help around him, be better in the run game, defend it a little bit better to make sure we can maximize him to be at his best when his best is required?"
