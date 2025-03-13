Jaguars GM James Gladstone Weighs In on Cooper Kupp
The Jacksonville Jaguars have logically been connected to former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp since it was first announced that he would be available via trade.
With Kupp officially released by the Rams this week, the speculation from national media connecting the Jaguars and Kupp has only grown.
On Thursday, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone had a chance to directly address the prospects of Kupp joining the Jaguars as a free agent.
“I’ve got a ton of respect for Cooper. He was actually in the first draft that I ever had the chance to be a part of and throughout the course of his career in Los Angeles, he is one of the purist-to-form wide receivers, change the dynamic for what's actually asked of those guys in modern football," Gladstone said on Thursday.
"I think at this point in time, it's fair to say, in pro-free agency, we're always open to every opportunity that presents itself, but time will truly tell.”
The former receiving Triple Crown winner isn't the dominant No. 1 receiver he once was, but he has still caught 17 touchdowns and 2.259 yards over the last three seasons despite missing 18 games in that span.
Kupp clearly has some deep ties now with the Jaguars, which has lead to the ramp up in speculation and national connections made between the two.
Gladstone was a huge voice within the Rams' orgnization while Kupp was there, while Jaguars head coach Coen was the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in Kupp's second and third seasons in the NFL and was then his offensive coordinator in 2022 when he caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games.
The Jaguars opened up several spots in the wide receiver room this week when they traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with releasing Devin Duvernay, Josh Reynolds and tight end Evan Engram.
The Jaguars did add two tight ends in free agency this week in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long, while also signing wide receiver Dyami Brown on a one-year deal. Whether they add Kupp to the mix can only be revealed in time -- just like Gladstone said.
