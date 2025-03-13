Grading the Jaguars' 2025 Free Agency Additions
The Jacksonville Jaguars were amongst the most active teams in the NFL at the start of free agency, signing nine veterans to deals to help churn the roster.
With the Jaguars adding nine new faces to the roster during the opening days of free agency, we are going to take a look at the addition and cost of each player.
So, what are our grades for each of the Jaguars' moves so far? We break it down below.
OL Patrick Mekari
The Jaguars' biggest deal of the offseason went to Mekari, who ranks No. 27 so far this offseason in total contract value and No. 23 in guaranteed money. He presents a younger upgrade at right guard over Brandon Scherff and still has the potential to develop even more as he settles into one role. It was a nice pay-day for the versatile Mekari, but it makes sense why the Jaguars were interested.
Grade: B
CB Jourdan Lewis
The Jaguars made Lewis the highest-paid nickel cornerback in NFL history with this deal, with Lewis getting $4 million more in guarantees than Kenny Moore got with his latest deal with the Colts. It is a big deal for a good player who has proven his worth as one of the NFL's best slot defenders throughout his career. Age is a slight knock on the deal, but it otherwise makes plenty of sense.
Grade: B
OL Robert Hainsey
Robert Hainsey has put out good tape at center in the past and he is still a young and developing player. He also brings two years of starting experience and is familiar with Liam Coen's scheme. Still, the market here seemed rich for a player who was benched by the Buccaneers entering the 2024 season.
Grade: C
DB Eric Murray
The Jaguars went into free agency wanting to add a veteran prescence at safety, and they did not here with veteran Eric Murray. He doesn't present the upside of other safeties in the class, but the Jaguars clearly did not want to get into the exploding safety market. Murray is a solid player at a position of need, though it does feel like he essentially got the same deal Darnell Savage got despite being an older player.
Grade: C
WR Dyami Brown
The Jaguars needed to add a No. 3 receiver to the mix and they did that with a player who still has a ceiling to reach in Dyami Brown. Not getting a two-year deal hurts the grade more than anything, but Brown is a logical scheme fit for Coen and should be able to have a career year in 2025.
Grade: C
OL Chuma Edoga
The Jaguars needed to add depth to the offensive line in some form or fashion this offseason and they did that with all three of their moves. While their other two offensive line additions will start, Chuma Edoga will serve as a potential swing tackle. It feels like the Jaguars could have explored other options, but Edoga is young with a draft pedigree.
Grade: C
QB Nick Mullens
I think this is a positive move for the Jaguars for three short reasons. 1) Mullens is an experienced backup. 2) Mullens know Grant Udinski well. 3) Signing Mullens to a cheap deal is significantly better than how the Jaguars addressed backup quarterback last year, when they traded away a sixth-round pick for no real good reason.
Grade: B
TE Johnny Mundt
Kevin O'Connell frequently joked that Johnny Mundt was the best No. 3 tight end in football. I don't think he will be expected to be much more here in Jacksonville, but he knows the scheme, knows Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Grant Udinski, and is a clear fit in the McVay scheme.
Grade: B
TE Hunter Long
This might be a bit of a jarring grade, but I really do think the Hunter Long deal was a smart one. He is a former top-100 pick who is still young and can grow into a better receiver, but at worst they are getting one of the NFL's better blocking tight ends at a cheap rate. Well done on this one, I believe.
Grade: A
