Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast Takes A Look At Both Sides of the Ball, Upcoming Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering their last week before they kick off the 2024 season close in Miami against the Dolphins Week 1. The Jaguars had an interesting preseason slate that showcased their depth on defensive, specifically the defensive line.
Trevor Lawrence is looking to have a career year in his fourth season and head coach Doug Pederson wants to silence the doubters. Both have plenty of weapons to get the job done.
That being said, our John Shipley was the only one who picked the Jaguars to win in Week 1 against the Dolphins. This reporter, Zeke Trezevant, and Hondo Carpenter Sr. all chose the Dolphins, though it was acknowledged that the game would be closer than most have given the Jaguars credit for.
The Dolphins have a game-breaking offense led by Tyreek Hill and running back duo Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. The defense is underrated, with a stout front seven and plenty of talent in the secondary -- Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, and Jordan Poyer are the big contributors.
This reporter believes it could be the Dolphins' defense, led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, that will be the difference in the contest.
All four reporters broke down the Jaguars on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball as well as made their 2024 season predictions.
You can watch all of the podcast below:
Jaguars owner Shad Khan is finding a return on his investment, recently claiming that this edition of the team is the best ever assembled.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted, 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight," Khan said. "I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
