Jaguars' James Gladstone Sounds Off on Rebuilt TE Room
The 2025 offseason is a major shift for the Jacksonville Jaguars at a number of positions, but perhaps none more so than tight end.
After three years of the production from the tight end room being dominated by former Pro Bowler Evan Engram, the Jaguars have made it clear how different things will look in 2025 under new head coach Liam Coen.
First, the Jaguars released Engram a few days before free agency began. The move was not unexpected by any means, but it was still an act of the Jaguars shedding the past regime's core pieces and moving forward with a new outlook.
The Jaguars will clearly be led by Brenton Strange when it comes to the tight end room, but the question entering free agency was what else the Jaguars would to do to form and shape the tight end unit around him.
Jacksonville made it clear early on in free agency what their approach would be, adding two depth free agents who have familiarity with the scheme and Jacksonville's new coaching staff in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long.
Long is an especially appealing target after being a top-100 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After being included in the Jalen Ramsey trade, Hunter went to the Los Angeles Rams and clearly made an impression.
"Hunter is somebody who also has dealt with adversity throughout his time dating back to Boston College, his early onboarding in Miami, gets traded to Los Angeles and he suffers an injury there, and it wasn't until last season that he was really able to be a participant from start to finish of a regular season, and really showed what his skillset can be in the NFL," Jaguar general manager James Gladstone said this week.
"It’s something that we value and that's an in-line presence that also isn't below the line as a pass catcher and can certainly take another step in that phase of the game. But his familiarity, as well as [TE] Johnny Mundt, with the system, is something that we value and allow that group as a whole to continue to be interchangeable and not feel like we're ever hamstrung in any one phase of the game offensively,”
