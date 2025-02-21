Jaguars Land Chiefs Speedy WR in Compelling NFL Re-Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars bagged one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft last spring, landing LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall pick.
At the time, Thomas was considered a great prospect, but he was not generally viewed as one of the top three receivers in a class that also included Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
Well, needless to say, Thomas enjoyed the best rookie campaign of the bunch, hauling in 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Thomas will hopefully be the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver for years to come, so they are certainly happy with the way their 2024 first-round pick turned out.
However, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently conducted an NFL Re-Draft, and not surprisingly, Thomas did not fall all the way to Jacksonville at No. 23.
Instead, Thomas went ninth overall to the Chicago Bears, who, ironically enough, selected Odunze with the No. 9 pick last April.
As for the Jaguars? Well, they still ended up with a wide out, as Mosher has them taking Texas Longhorns standout—and current Kansas City Chiefs receiver—Xavier Worthy with the 23rd selection.
"With Thomas gone, they’ll want to make sure to add another weapon to the offense, and Xavier Worthy’s speed with Trevor Lawrence would be fun to watch," Mosher wrote. "Worthy was fantastic as a rookie and will only get better with time. His best football is still to come."
Jacksonville is still in need of a downfield burner even with Thomas on the roster today, so without Thomas, it would represent an even larger hole. Taking that into consideration, Worthy would absolutely represent a fine choice by the Jaguars.
Worthy caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Chiefs, and while he only averaged 10.8 yards per catch, the big-play potential was obvious.
As Mosher noted, Worthy's speed with Lawrence's arm would definitely be a lethal combination, and Jacksonville may want to consider pursuing a similar type of receiver somewhere in the NFL Draft this time around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.