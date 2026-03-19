3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The offseason is still young, and the Jacksonville Jaguars still have plenty of ammo to wheel and deal at some point before -- or even after -- Week 1.

But what are three trades after the first wave of free agency would make the most sense, and give the Jaguars the biggest boost? We take a look at a few options below.

Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (94) celebrate a fourth down stop against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Offer: 5th-Round Pick (No. 166 overall)

The Miami Dolphins are in clear fire sale mold after they hit the reset button on both the coaching staff and front office. They have already let go of several key players, and there is no real reason they shouldn't be open to moving on from Jordyn Brooks considering he is in a contract year in a season they are not expected to contend in.

If the Jaguars were able to land a player like Brooks with one year left on his deal, it could have the upside to be the defensive version of the Jakobi Meyers trade. Brooks is a legit top-10 linebacker in the NFL, and the oppurtunity cost would be completely inthe Jaguars' favor.

Green Bay Packers DL Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-13. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offer: 5th-Round Pick (No. 164 overall)

Perhaps the Green Bay Packers believe in Lukas Van Ness still after three relatively unproductive seasons. If they do, though, they will indicate it to the rest of the NFL when they either accept or decline his fifth-year option. If they decline it, then they will likely be telegraphing that Van Ness could be had.

A top athlete out of college, Van Ness still has untapped potential as an inside/out pass-rusher. Anthony Campanile led the Packers' run defense in 2024 when Van Ness had six tackles for loss, and this could be worth the swing based on upside alone.

Minnesota Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Offer: 3rd-Round Pick (No. 81 overall)

The Vikings certainly look like they are set to take offers for Jonathan Greenard, despite the former Houston Texans defensive end and Florida Gators product still being productive. The Vikings might not have Greenard in their long-term plans for one reason or another, but he still looks like he could be a big help to someone's defensive line.

Greenard plays in a similar scheme in Minnesota that the Jaguars deploy, and Jacksonville has the draft ammo to send a Day 2 pick like the Vikings are reportedly seeking. The Jaguars could trade their top pick in the third-round and still make two more picks at No. 88 and 100 overall, while Greenard would give them a truly elite pass-rushing trio.