2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Previewing Potential Jaguars Cornerback Targets
With the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off from Indianapolis this week, we are going to take a look at each position group and a few names who make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep close tabs on.
Next up, we take a look at the cornerback position.
Cornerback is a big need for the Jaguars entering the 2025 offseason. The Ronald Darby signing didn't work out last season, and it seems like veteran cornerback Montaric Brown is more of a solid depth piece than a true every-week starter.
The Jaguars do have some talent at the position with Brown, Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones, but they still need to find a running mate for Campbell to move into the future with.
So, which cornerbacks should the Jaguars keep their eyes on during this week's combine? We break it down below.
Colorado CB Travis Hunter
It is hard to argue that Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter isn't the best overall player in the draft. There are some other players who deserve an argument, but Hunter is the rare type of talent who can enter the NFL as a blue-chip talent and become a dominant cornerback right away -- while also adding snaps on offense in certain cases. All he needs to do is nail the athletic testing to certify himself as one of the top prospects in recent years.
Ole Miss CB Trey Amos
After a year in which Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos recorded 13 pass breakups, he could be one of the top risers at the cornerback position this year. He has a ton of experience after playing for two different SEC programs over the last two seasons, and now he has a chance to skyrocket himself with an impressive outing at Lucas Oil Stadium.
FSU CB Azareye'h Thomas
The Jaguars hit big on a Florida State product on Day 2 last year in Jones, who ended the season on a hot streak. Could they double-dip with Florida State cornerbacks with Azareye'h Thomas a year later? He is an athletic cornerback with physicality for days, and a strong week at the combine could ensure he is a top-50 pick moving into the later phase of draft season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.