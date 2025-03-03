Jaguars Should Pursue Most Underrated CB on the Market
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a 4-13 campaign and definitely need help up and down their roster in order to bounce back in 2025.
The Jaguars actually do have legitimate talent on both sides of the ball, so some of the ingredients are actually there for them to contend next season. But they need to fill the gaps.
Jacksonville had massive issues defensively this past year, and much of was that was due to its secondary, as the Jaguars finished last in the NFL in passing defense.
Fortunately, Jacksonville has some money to spend in free agency, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has already reported that the Jaguars are interested in Carlton Davis III. But Fowler actually mentioned another cornerback who may be an even better fit.
"The Vikings are hoping to re-sign corner Byron Murphy Jr., one of several third-contract corners in line for strong deals. And the Jaguars will gauge the market of veteran corner Carlton Davis III, another third-contract guy," Fowler wrote.
That player is Murphy, who may very well be the best cornerback on the market this offseason and would be a terrific partner for Tyson Campbell.
Many people aren't aware of the type of season that Murphy had this past year. Even though he made the Pro Bowl, he flew under the radar, racking up 81 tackles, six interceptions and 14 passes defended.
While Charvarius Ward and D.J. Reed are garnering most of the attention at the position heading into free agency, it's Murphy who may actually be the cream of the crop.
The former second-round pick is still just 27 years old and won't turn 28 until next January. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals before moving to the Vikings in 2023, where he really started to come into his own.
There is a chance that Murphy may be out of the Jaguars' price range or that he could spurn them for a proven contender, but there is no doubt that Jacksonville should at least take a long, hard look at the University of Washington product.
