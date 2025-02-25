Jaguars’ President Provides Update on Where Team Will Play in 2027
The Jaguars have lost 18 of their last 23 games. But off the field, the organization’s business side has registered dozens of big wins over the last several years. Chief among them is securing funding and NFL approval for Jacksonville’s $1.4 billion Stadium of the Future.
A massive renovation of EverBank Stadium began in early January, with a timeline that includes hosting Jaguars games with a reduced capacity this year (60,000-plus) and 2026 (approximately 43,500). Then, before the venue opens officially in 2028, the Jaguars will play their entire 2027 home schedule at another location. President Mark Lamping provided an update on that location Monday.
“We're probably within 30 to 45 days from submitting a report to the National Football League, which will summarize our evaluation of all the alternatives,” Lamping shared at the introductory press conference for his team’s new general manager, James Gladstone. “We'll also include a recommendation.”
That recommendation is expected to be either Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., home of the University of Florida Gators, or Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The Gainesville location is closer, approximately 90 minutes from Jacksonville, but the Orlando venue is likely better suited for NFL games.
“If we can get to a consensus, which I'm sure we'll be able to do that, we'll then go through the normal NFL-approval process,” Lamping added. “It would go to committee meetings in advance of, probably the May owners meeting, and then if things advance through the committee process, I think maybe by the May owners meeting, there may be something to consider.”
Several NFL stadiums regularly host college home schedules, including Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. But each of those venues is already equipped with the specific communications infrastructure, goal posts, field markings and playing surfaces jointly approved by the NFL and its players’ union.
That means Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, affectionately known as The Swamp, isn’t a likely favorite of the NFL. Retrofitting the 95-year-old Gators venue for just one year doesn’t seem to be the most efficient path. Meanwhile, Camping World Stadium in Orlando – about two-and-a-half hours from Jacksonville -- has hosted NFL players at the Pro Bowl five times, so it already meets the league’s infrastructure and turf requirements.
So, when Josh Allen and Bills Mafia come to Florida in 2027, and Liam Coen hosts the Buccaneers in his first game against his former team, the Jaguars should know in coming months where those games will take place.
“Keep in mind,” Lamping said, “the approval process for a temporary stadium is the exact same as extending a lease. So, we not only have to have the league approval, committee's approval, but also 75 percent of NFL owners agree.”
