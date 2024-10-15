BREAKING: How NFL Owners Voted On Jaguars Stadium Proposal
The Jacksonville Jaguars have secured their future.
At the annual league meetings on Tuesday, NFL's owners unanimously voted on approval for the Jaguars' proposed Stadium of the Future, the final step the Jaguars needed to move forward with the project.
“Never doubt Jacksonville. That was my message in the summer to Mayor Deegan, the Jacksonville City Council and our residents, and I am humbled and grateful that my fellow NFL team owners agree," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Tuesday in a statement.
"Today’s League approval of our Stadium of the Future plan means we will realize our vision for a reimagined home of the Jaguars in Downtown Jacksonville, scheduled to open in 2028. The venue will be world-class by every definition. It will impressively serve the Jaguars and their fans, attract major sports and entertainment events to our region, and serve as an economic catalyst for decades to come. It also means a new and vibrant Downtown Jacksonville that once may have seemed unimaginable will indeed come to life. I send my deepest appreciation to all who believed, and especially to everyone who did the hard work to make this happen. We have much more hard work ahead, but a lot to be proud of today. Celebrate!”
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
The estimated timeline for construction is as follows.
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE