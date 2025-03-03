Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Digs the Long Ball
In limited action this past season, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on pace to finish with a career high in intended air yards per pass attempt, completed air yards, completed air yards per attempt, and completed air yards per completion.
Although Lawrence missed about half of the season with various injuries and struggled at times, there is no question about the quarterback's arm talent. While Lawrence looks to play many more games next season, the Jaguars' signal-caller will aim to continue going long.
Daniel Griffis of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed Lawrence's strengths and weaknesses as he enters his fifth season in the league. Griffis noted that Lawrence had an excellent passer rating when throwing the ball down the field. It is a trait head coach Liam Coen will love.
"Let’s get into it! It’s no secret that Trevor Lawrence’s deep ball is among the NFL’s best, if not the best. To no surprise, of the 13 categories analyzed, Lawrence performed best throwing deep. When targeting 20 yards downfield or more, Lawrence had a passer rating of 102.92,"
"Compare that to his short and intermediate passer ratings of 84.72 and 75.33 and it’s easy to see why the Jaguars took so many deep shots this past season. It certainly helps with Brian Thomas Jr. at their disposal."
Lawrence has had success throwing the ball deep, but Griffis noted that for as successful as Lawrence has been pushing the ball down the field, he has struggled throwing short or immediate routes. It is an area he must improve in this offseason to maximize his potentl.
"Lawrence has to improve in the short and intermediate areas of the field, as his passer ratings in those areas both ranked 26th of 36 this past season. The introduction of Liam Coen and his offense should do wonders for Lawrence going forward," Griffis said.
The Jaguars undoubtedly have one of the more talented quarterbacks in the NFL. However, it does not matter how good of a quarterback Lawrence is if the Jaguars do not give him quality players on both sides of the ball but especially the skill positions on offense.
