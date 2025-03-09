Jaguars Should Go After Veteran Defensive Tackle in Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars will do their best to get the right players in free agency this offseason. It will be possible because of the salary for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
The Jaguars organization has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. Both are two of the best up-and-coming head coach and general manager duos.
Coen and Gladstone have already starting working together in putting together a plan on what they want their roster to look like next season. They are both brilliant minds.
All this week the Jaguars have been making rosters moves. They traded wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, they are expected to let go of Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, receiver Josh Reynolds, cornerback Ronald Darby, kick returner Devin Duvernay.
With those moves, the Jaguars now save some cap money. They can use that in free agency next week.
One unit the Jaguars must improve before the start of next season is the defense. The Jaguars did not do a good job of getting to the quarterback and stopping the run all of last season. It put their secondary in bad positions last year.
The Jaguars can beef up the defensive line. One player they can go after is veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Hargrave played last season with the San Francisco 49ers. But this past week the 49ers let Hargrave know they will release him once the NFL new league year begins.
"49ers have informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that he will be released on the first day of the league year next week, per source. Hargrave will be a free agent," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
Hargrave can come and play an important role on the Jaguars defense. He will fill the need of stopping the run and he can also get to the quarterback. Hargrave will not cost much to bring in either. And his veteran presence is huge especially on the defensive side.
