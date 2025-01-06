Jaguars' 2025 Opponents Officially Set
After a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars can finally turn the page on a season that was over after the first six weeks. After starting the season 1-5, many Jaguars players were likely already looking forward to next season as it was clear what direction this season was heading in.
With Week 18 wrapping up, division standings were solidified, and so were teams' schedules for next season were confirmed. While the dates of the games will not be released for another few months, next season's matchups have been decided.
Every season, every team plays six games against division opponents. Then, they play all four teams against one NFC and AFC division, with the final three games determined by where teams finish the season in their respective divisions.
Completing Week 18's slate of games marks another step toward the next season for the Jaguars and the other teams in the league that missed the playoffs.
The Jaguars will play the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans twice next year, per usual. They will also face the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers at home next season.
Next season, the Jaguars will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals.
While there is no telling how well the Jaguars will or will not do next season, as many changes are expected to occur, at least next season has already become more apparent for the Jaguars.
Jaguars veteran quarterback Mac Jones believes the Jaguars have enough quality pieces already on their roster to build around this offseason.
“I mean, I think, like you said, there's some great, young pieces and guys under contract so, and coaches too," Jones said. "So, I won't really speak on that. Like I said, I'm happy to talk about that tomorrow. I think for today, just tough ending to a tough year. And once again, I’ve got a lot of respect for the guys in this locker room, the EQ (equipment) guys, trainers, everybody. So, it's been a long run here, but looking forward to enjoying just the time with my friends that I've made on this team.”
