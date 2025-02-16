Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Explains What DB Coach Anthony Perkins Brings to Table
New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has a massive task staring him square in the face in 2025.
Equipped with a talented but incomplete defensive roster, Campanile will be asked to quickly overhaul the team's defensive performance after a nightmare 2024 season on that side of the ball.
To help Campanile with that task, the former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator ensured he would be bringing a familiar face with him from the Packers in the form of defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins. Perkins spent 2024 with Campanile in Green Bay as a quality control coach, and now he is set to lead a unit that struggled week in and week out.
“Yeah, he had a great—Perk’s got, you guys will meet him—he's got a great disposition. He's just super easy to talk to, great communicator. He's a really, really good teacher, and the dude is just like a tireless worker. I don't know if he sleeps. So, he might be a vampire," Campanile said.
"But he works like an animal. So, I have such a deep respect for that, and those are the guys I always kind of gravitate to. I love the guys that do more, find a way and just super detailed, like, really clear, concise, direct and easy to talk to. So, the players really got along with him really, really well and they were able to learn from him because he presents the information in a way that is easy to learn.”
Perkins will be a key piece to the staff as Campanile and the rest of the defensive staff look to implement a new scheme and culture in Jacksonville.
Fortunately for both Campanile and Perkins, the two experienced a similar dynamic in 2024 as they got a front row seat to Green Bay's massive defensive overhaul -- and overhaul that resulted in one of the NFL's best units.
"Yeah, I think when you look at, whenever you come into a place, a new environment, like that kind of happened in Green Bay last year, to be honest with you, for me. I was in Miami for a bunch of years and went there. As Jeff [Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley] and I were kind of ripping it down to the studs and our defensive staff was building it from the ground up, you always evaluate what's in the building," Campanile said.
"What do the guys do well and how does that fit into our scheme? I think great coaches always have the ability to be malleable with the scheme to fit what the players do best. So yeah, that's part of it. Then, as you go, for sure, like as your roster changes, sometimes that affords you the opportunity to do a little bit more stuff or less.”
