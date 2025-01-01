Jaguars Are Set to Wrap Up Yet Another Disappointing Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered this season with high hopes of being, at worst, a competitive football team and, at best, a playoff contender. Not only did neither happen. Unfortunately, both possibilities were eliminated relatively early on, as the Jaguars had a dismal start to the season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained his view on things before the season started.
“I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me," Pederson said. "I really felt coming out of camp that we had an opportunity, that we had to makings to be a really good, competitive football team. A team—and I'm not saying you're playing for the Super Bowl or anything like that—but I think you're playing for a playoff spot, you're playing for the AFC South title, I think you're competitive that way.
"You're one of the top teams in the AFC, that was my feeling, and that was our expectation coming out of camp. Then to have looked back now to see where we are and the struggles we've had, it’s disappointing, and everybody's disappointed. Everybody feels it.
As the head coach, Pederson took accountability for the team's shortcomings over the past few seasons. However, he still believes the Jaguars have built a solid foundation to build something special.
"Obviously, I'm the one in charge of it, so, I might take it harder than others, because I feel like that, if you're going to put your hands on something, you want it to be you want it to be positive.," Pederson said. "You want it to be better than when you started. Do I feel like three years in? I still feel like we've created something here that is positive, and it is heading in the right direction. I say that though, and it's tough because then it doesn't—why doesn't it translate on the field, right? And why don't these losses that we've had translated into wins. That's what you got to look at and that's why you keep coaching. That's why you keep playing—to figure this thing out, I think, together.
"Go through the good times and go through the bad times. This league can, if you let it—I'm telling you that if you let it, this league can beat you up, right? This league can burn you out, this league can—it's tough. It's tough to coach. It's tough to play. I choose not to let it. I choose to bring energy every day with the team. I choose to be positive and encouraging and, at the same time, be hard. You’ve got to show the good, you’ve got to show the bad, and that's the only way I think we can work our way out of the situation we're in.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.