Jaguars' Coach Giving Us a Hint About His Fate?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their worst loss in franchise history after an embarrassing 52-6 mauling at the hands of the Detroit Lions. The 46-point loss was the icing on top of a lost season.
After the Jaguars lost three consecutive games by six points or less to three of the best teams in the National Football League, they failed to be competitive against arguably the best team in the league.
Luckily for Jacksonville, they will have this week off to rest and recover. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that he and the team desperately need the time away. Does that mean he knows he is sticking around?
“Because I think it's like a reset,” Pederson said. “This is a reset. If we were 9-2, I'd be like, no, let's not have a break. Let's keep rolling. But where we are and still six games to go, I think it's time to just hit the reset button and just sort of rewind, kind of get, like I said, get fresh again, coaches and players. And the coaches need to—this is what I challenged them to this week: we’ve got to go back, and we’ve got to look at everything from a schematic standpoint, player standpoint, personnel standpoint, all that kind of stuff this week.
“If we come out of this bye and we just kind of keep doing the same things and trying to expect different results, it's probably not going to happen, right? So, we’ve got to do some little things, some minor things. We'll do it, and that's what we're going to spend these next couple of days doing.”
At 2-9, Pederson must analyze every aspect of the Jaguars’ inner workings if he hopes to turn things around after the bye week. However, he insists he will not overthink stuff while doing so and refuses to make unnecessary changes.
“If it's not broke, don't fix it,” Pederson said. “I mean, that just goes without saying. If something's working, let's figure out how to keep doing that. But if it's something we like and we need to tweak it, we'll tweak it. But if it's working, I'm not going to fix it. No need to.”
