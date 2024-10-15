Jaguars Coach Singles Out Need For Production From Stars
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a two-year, $8.5 million contract over the offseason, hoping the veteran would help solidify their cornerback unit. Through the season’s first six games, Darby is on pace to finish with one of the best seasons of his career, tackling-wise.
Still, injuries to players around him and the overall play of the Jaguars' defense have impacted Darby’s performance this season. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson credited Darby with having a productive start to the season but still wants to see more from him.
“Well, you know, Darbs [CB Ronald Darby] is another one,” Pederson said. “That's a veteran player. A guy that we brought in here to give us some time, some valuable time there at corner. He's still doing some good things. I think that he's been in a good position. He had opportunities, it just necessarily hasn't translated yet onto the field a couple of plays. But he's doing fine. Like where he's at.”
The Jaguars have suffered injuries to many of their key players on defense, especially in the defensive backfield. This has led to the Jaguars having the worst pass defense in the league through six games.
Pederson noted that with the emergence of other cornerbacks on the roster, Darby could be in line for more plays off, to help keep him fresh on game days. It would be wise for Pederson to do all he can to protect Darby and the other talented and healthy players on the defense, as injuries have ravaged the unit.
“Would we love to give him a play here, a series of rest here or there to prolong that? I mean, I think it's part of the plan,” Pederson said. “I think we could do that. And now, again, with Tyson [Campbell] coming back and how Buster [CB Montaric Brown] has been playing and potentially Jarrian [Jones] playing the corner in the nickel spot, I think there's some rotational things now that we can do. We're starting to get more bodies back, and that's a positive to the entire defense.”
The Jaguars have plenty of room for improvement and better luck regarding injuries. Few teams in the National Football League have been as impacted by injuries on the defensive side of the ball as the Jaguars. For Pederson’s job security, the Jaguars desperately need to continue getting healthier and playing better on game days.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE