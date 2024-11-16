Jaguars Coach Sounds Off On Detroit's Biggest Weapon
After already facing some of the best teams in the National Football League, the Jaguars will continue that trend Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions.
While the Lions continue to add to their win total, the Jaguars have continued drifting towards flight season.
The Lions have been on a tear this season and look to continue that against the Jaguars this Sunday in Detroit. At 8-1, the Lions also have a firm grip on the No. 1 seed, which gives them plenty to room for error down the last half of the day.
Nielsen and Raiders' coaching staff are aware of the challenges between the two s
“It’s a complete group, they're playing at a high level, very efficient,” Nielsen said.
“Quarterback play is fantastic. He [Lions QB Jared Goff] is doing a really good job knowing where to throw the ball, getting the ball out.
“Then the runners are some of the top in the league right now. Both guys are doing a really good job.
“The offensive line, just the way they're playing, they're operating, a group that’s been together and operating at a high level.
“So, we've definitely got a really good test. We've got to go out there, we've got to execute and play our game.”
The Jaguars have played the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. Although the Lions are talented, Nielsen feels like the Vikings’ defense has played against offenses around the league that are equally
“We’ve played some good offenses, we really have, but this group is up there,” Nielsen said.
“The way they're operating and even to come back from a negative play and they get right back on track and keep it a third-and-manageable. It's very impressive.
“Ben [Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson] has done a really good job with the group, getting everybody together. They've got some really good coaches.
“Obviously, Dan [Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell], does a great job with the team and the operation.
“You can tell he's got his fingerprints all over it, and it's going to be a heck of a test. They're a physical, tough group to play, and we're excited. We'll be ready for them.”
nsure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE