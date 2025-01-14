Jaguars' Coaching Search Hinges on One Immense Factor
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the process of looking for their next head coach, and one can argue that that is something that should have happened after 2023.
Nevertheless, the Jaguars are on the hunt for the right man to fill those shoes, and really, the whole coaching search depends on one massive factor: Trevor Lawrence.
It may seem obvious, but take a look around the NFL and you'll notice that many times, teams hire coaches that simply do not fit with their current quarterback.
This is why Jacksonville should probably hire an offensive-minded guy as its new coach, as it seems abundantly obvious that Lawrence is in serious need of some development.
Back in 2022, it appeared that the former No. 1 overall pick had finally arrived, throwing 25 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions while leading the Jaguars to an improbable AFC South division title and an enthralling comeback playoff win.
Since then, however, Lawrence has regressed considerably, and there are times when he barely even resembles that scintillating quarterback from the second half of 2022.
How much of that is coaching?
To be fair, Lawrence should have been able to progress on his own. He was touted as a rather historic prospect coming out of Clemson, so it's hard to place all—or even much—of the blame for his lack of progression on Doug Pederson.
But it's entirely possible that Lawrence would have flourished much more in 2023 and 2024—barring injuries—with a different man on the sideline.
So when I see the Jaguars interviewing a handful of defensive coordinators for their head-coaching vacancy, it makes me scratch my head a bit.
Yes, Jacksonville is in dire need of a defensive upgrade, but the Jaguars aren't paying Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker $275 million. That money is owed to Lawrence, and Jacksonville will go as far as the 25-year-old takes it.
It's why Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson seems like the obvious choice, but if he goes elsewhere, the Jaguars should still be focusing on ensuring they land a strong offensive mind to assist Lawrence heading into 2025 and beyond.
