Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 10
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 10
The Jaguars' search for their next head coach is definitely heating up this week. While we are likely still a few weeks away until the Jaguars actually make a decision on Pederson's replacement, the first round of interviews is nearing its end.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen interviewed with the Jaguars on Wednesday evening, making him the sixth coach the Jaguars have spoken with after they already interviewed Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
In addition to this group of six, the Jaguars are also set to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Friday. This gives the Jaguars initial interviews with seven of their 10 candidates.
The only candidates whose interviews have yet to occur and/or be scheduled -- at least via media reports -- are Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
With that said, the general sentiment from those in the building are that several more interviews are lined up for this week and will be announced. I would suspect we find out soon who is scheduled for when, but multiple more interviews will happen this week.
And once those interviews are in, the Jaguars will likely be done with their first round of interviews in the search.
With in-person interviews of coaches under contract allowed to take place on Jan. 20, we will likely know in the next week which candidates are making it to the second round of interviews for the Jaguars. This is a big week, but next week is even bigger.
