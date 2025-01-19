Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 13
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 13
The Jaguars' search for a head coach will likely take a giant step this week.
Two of the candidates who have seemingly built steam throughout the last several weeks for the Jaguars' job are Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. It was assumed by many that the Jaguars weren't going to be able to talk to either candidate for another week, but that has all changed now.
As a result of the Lions' shocking loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, Glenn and Johnson can now both have in-person interviews with teams starting Monday. Had the Lions won against the Commanders, Glenn and Johnson would have had to wait until Jan. 27 to speak with teams in person.
With both candidates being highly sought after, it would hardly be a shock to see either coach officially land a job as early as this week. Perhaps that is or isn't with the Jaguars, but we now at least know the process can be expedited from its original timeline.
The Jaguars only had four coaches set for second interviews in 2022, so it would make sense if they went with a similar number during this year's search.
If I had to guess on who those four coaches would be -- and it is a guess, because the Jaguars have not made any overtures to any candidates as of this writing -- I would say those four coaches will be ...
Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Liam Coen, and Robert Saleh. Again, these are just guesses but we know Coen had a strong first interview and all signs are that Johnson, Glenn, and Saleh did as well.
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.