Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 6
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 6
The Jaguars were able to get initial interviews with four of their 10 candidates over Friday and Saturday, giving the Jaguars a decent bit of progress as they look to speak with the next six.
The other six candidates on the Jaguars list are all a part of Wild Card weekend, which means the Jaguars can not talk to them until next week. The Jaguars can speak to five of the candidates -- Todd Monken, Liam Coen, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore, and Robert Saleh -- starting Tuesday. Since Brian Flores' team plays on Monday, they can not talk to him until Wednesday.
Next week figures to be a key piece of the Jaguars' search. The Jaguars obviously have an idea of what kind of coach they want to hire, but it has always been important to Khan to take in as much information as possible. He is going to want to talk to every candidate, giving them each a fair shake to make a positive impression on him.
The Jaguars did not make a hire in 2022 until Feb. 4, which came a week after the conference championship games. In terms of what the deadline is for the Jaguars this year, there clearly isn't one. Last time around, they hired a coach who was not under contract with a team at the time so it was a bit easier to move forward.
This time around, the Jaguars seem poised to hire a coach who is currently in the playoffs. As a result, make sure to buckle up and prepare for the coming weeks to tell the tale of the Jaguars' coaching search.
