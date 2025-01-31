Jaguars Could be Sleeper Playoff Contenders in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars went just 4-13 this past season and did not even resemble playoff contenders at any point of the year. Heck, they really haven't looked like a potential postseaon ball club since November 2023.
Remember: the Jaguars started 8-3 in 2023 before going just 1-5 over their last six games.
So, yeah: times have not been great in Jacksonville.
But are the Jaguars really as bad as their record indicates? And is it possible they could actually contend for a playoff spot in 2025?
To the former, probably not, and to the latter, maybe.
Of the bad teams in the NFL, Jacksonville is easily one of the most talented. The Jaguars have legitimate foundational pieces on both sides of the ball. They have their franchise quarterback (or at least they think they do). They just hired an interesting new coach in Liam Coen.
Think about it: Brian Thomas Jr. is a stud. Tank Bigsby is one of the top up and coming running backs in the NFL. Jacksonville also boasts one of the league's best pass-rushing tandems in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and the cornerback duo of Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones is impressive.
There aren't many teams picking near the top of the draft that have that level of talent on their roster, and while the jury is definitely out on Trevor Lawrence after a couple of rather subpar seasons, he could be a sleeping giant ready to break out with the right pieces around him.
Fortunately, the Jaguars have some cap space to play with this offseason to potentially bring in some impact players to help both offensively and defensively, so with the right moves, Jacksonville may actually be a sleeper team heading into 2025.
Plus, let's be brutally honest: the AFC South stinks. The Houston Texans have won the division in back-to-back years with 10 wins, so the division is very winnable. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans clearly aren't in the best shape, either.
There is every reason to believe that the Jaguars could bounce back and actually make some noise next season.
Does it mean Jacksonville will be a Super Bowl contender? Absolutely not, but there is no reason why the Jaguars can't at least make a push in the AFC South.
