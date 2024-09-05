Jaguars' Doug Pederson Gives Insight Into Captain Selections
At the start of every season, each team in the National Football League handles one of the more important and telling tasks of each season: naming team captains.
While often overlooked, naming team captains speaks volumes about a team's state, as the players in the locker room vote on the honors. Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars recently selected their team captains for the upcoming season.
The Jaguars named their team captains, selecting primarily players who are expected to have significant roles for the team this upcoming season. The Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tight end Evan Engram as the team captains from the offensive side of the ball.
On the defensive side, the Jaguars selected linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Josh Hines-Allen. Punter Logan Cooke was named from the special teams unit.
Pederson believes the players selected as team captains are players the locker room respects and has no issues following. He noted that the team captains lead by example through their hard work and preparation on and off the field.
Pederson made it clear that the team captains earned their titles, and it is a title they should not take lightly, as being voted to represent an NFL team as a captain comes with lots of added responsibilities.
“It's a great honor, obviously, to represent the team this year,” Pederson said. “I felt like Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and Evan [TE Evan Engram], for the last three years, have done a great job of leading the offense and being a part. Of course, Trevor, being our mainstay and kind of the face of the franchise. Then defensively, Foye [LB Foyesade Oluokun] and Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen], two guys that, again, have just been staples, and they lead by example the way they work on and off the football field. Their conversations with the team, conversations with me. It's just kind of fitting.
“Then, Logan [P Logan Cooke]. Logan's been, for the three years I've been here, going on my third year now, he's just been a rock in the special teams department, and he's been solid and, again, a leader over there. Those five guys really are deserving of this honor of being captains and leading this football team.”
